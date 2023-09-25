Next meeting with Garabagh’s Armenian residents held in Khojaly (UPDATED)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Another meeting between Ramin Mammadov, who was appointed as the point person for contacts with Armenian residents living in the Garabagh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and the representatives of Garabagh's Armenian residents, has been completed in the city of Khojaly, News.Az reports.

The first negotiations after the local anti-terrorist measures were held in the city of Yevlakh on September 21.

***

Another meeting with the representatives of the Armenian residents of Azerbaijan’s Garabagh region kicked off in Khojaly, News.Az reports.

The central authorities of Azerbaijan are represented by Ramin Mammadov, who was appointed as the point person for contacts with Armenian residents living in the Garabagh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The first meeting with Garabagh’s Armenian residents was held on September 21 in Yevlakh at the invitation of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan.

News.Az