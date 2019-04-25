Mehriban Aliyeva gets acquainted with current state of some educational institutions

+ ↺ − 16 px

On April 25, the First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva have got acquainted with the current state of the Nursery-Kindergarten No.229 at the Buzovna district of Khazar rayon, foreign language based gymnasium named after Suleyman Rustam at the Mardakan district and Lachin rayon general secondary school temporary operating at the second corpus of the gymnasium, ONA reports.

According to the information, First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva initially visited Nursery-Kindergarten No.229 located at the Buzovna district of Khazar rayon.

Director of the kindergarten Ellada Salimova informed First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva about the pre-school educational institution. She informed that the building was constructed in 1836 and had been operating as a kindergarten since 1957. The last reconstruction works had been done in 2006-2007. The First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva met with kids, had a conversation with them, asked about their capabilities and their dreams. Children gathered around the First Vice-President and shared with their desires, demonstrated their skills, danced, sang songs and recited poetry.

