Merve Safa Kavakçı: “Azerbaijan is one of the most active BSEC members” - VIDEO

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Azerbaijan is one of the most active and important members of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization (BSEC), said Merve Safa Kavakçı, the BSEC First Deputy Secretary General.

On the sidelines of the Blue Economy Summit in the Turkish city of Trabzon, Kavakçı, who previously served as a former Turkish ambassador to Malaysia and a former MP, emphasized the importance of the cooperation among the BSEC members, News.Az reports, citing The Caspian Post.

"It is a great pleasure to be in Trabzon for this Blue Economy Summit. Blue economy is an important area that the BSEC focuses on," she stated.

"The BSEC is an international organization comprising 13 member states, and Azerbaijan is one of the most active and important members. Today in Trabzon, we are discussing how to build a sustainable blue economy in this very challenging and dynamic period for our region. Academics, civil society representatives, NGOs, and members of the diplomatic corps have come together to exchange ideas and work towards creating a better future for our planet," Kavakçı added.

News.Az