Mesmerizing Konya: Çatal Hoyuk and Tropical Butterfly Garden - Special photo report by News.Az

+ ↺ − 16 px

On the occasion of the 728th anniversary of Movlana Jalaleddin Rumi, the editor-in-chief of News.Az Ulviyya Zulfikar visited the Turkish city of Konya and covered the events taking place on this occasion.

News.Az presents the pictures taken on the last day of the trip.

The ones in the pictures are the fascinating archaeological site Çatal Hoyuk, which is among the earliest cities known to mankind, and the award-winning Konya Tropical Butterfly Garden, the first butterfly sanctuary in Turkey.













News.Az