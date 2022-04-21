Mexican ambassador hails successful development of co-op between Azerbaijan, Pacific Alliance

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and the Pacific Alliance countries enjoy the successful development of cooperation, said Ambassador of Mexico to Azerbaijan Rodrigo Labardini.

The diplomat made the comments during a roundtable titled “The Pacific Ocean as a link between Azerbaijan and Latin America: the Pacific Alliance” in Baku, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

The event was co-organized by the Baku-based Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center) and the Embassy of Mexico.

Ambassador Labardini said the Pacific Alliance, guided by the principles of integration and mutually beneficial cooperation, is keen on expanding relations with Azerbaijan in many areas.

The Mexican hailed Azerbaijan’s great potential. “Azerbaijan accounts for 75 percent of the total GDP of the South Caucasus. It is also the gateway to the Caspian region, which opens great opportunities, especially in trade, investment and tourism,” he added.

The Pacific Alliance is a trading bloc that includes four Latin American countries: Mexico, Peru, Chile, and Colombia. Azerbaijan is an observer in the Alliance. The Pacific Alliance office opened in Baku in December last year.

News.Az