MFA comments on the recent meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs

The press-service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan has commented on the meeting of Foreign Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov and Foreign Minister of the Republic of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan which took place in Paris on January 16, 2019, with the participation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.

The comment reads as follows:

"More and more positive exchanges, including the importance of constructing more understanding and confidence, have been made during the talks that lasted more than 4 hours. Consistent and result-oriented talks have been agreed to continue in the coming month.

During the talks, the parties discussed a number of issues, including ways to prepare the people of both sides for peace, security and sustainable regional development."

