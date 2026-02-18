Miley Cyrus plays Hannah Montana again

+ ↺ − 16 px

Singer Miley Cyrus will return as Hannah Montana in the series of the same name.

The 33-year-old actress starred in a special episode of Hannah Montana commemorating the series' 20th anniversary, News.az reports, citing Hollywood Reporter.

The episode will air on March 24, 2026, and will include previously unseen archival footage, as well as new scenes featuring an older Miley.

In August 2025, Cyrus' ex-husband, actor Liam Hemsworth, known for his role in The Hunger Games film series, was suspected of being engaged to his new girlfriend, Gabriella Brooks. The couple later confirmed that he had indeed proposed.

