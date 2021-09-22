Mine contamination hinders reconstruction and rehabilitation of liberated territories: Azerbaijani FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Mass contamination of the liberated territories by mines seriously hinders the implementation of the large-scale rehabilitation and reconstruction plans launched by the Azerbaijani government," Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at the 37th meeting of the GUAM Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs (CMFA, News.Az reports.

"Most importantly, it affects the right of hundreds of thousands of IDPs to return to their homes," the minister said.

Bayramov stressed that rehabilitation, reconstruction and reintegration works are rapidly going on in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan: "Our understanding of post-conflict reconstruction is based on the needs and priorities of our people. Ensuring political, legal, economic and social conditions necessary for IDPs to live in dignity is our main priority. Azerbaijan is determined to reintegrate back into its political, social and economic space the citizens of Armenian origin living in the conflict-affected territories, ensuring the same rights and freedoms as all citizens of Azerbaijan, regardless of their ethnic and religious background."

News.Az