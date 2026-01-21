Missing Russian swimmer found dead in Bosphorus

+ ↺ − 16 px

The body of Russian swimmer Nikolai Svechnikov has reportedly been found in the Bosphorus, six months after he went missing during an open-water swimming event.

Authorities discovered a body wearing a wetsuit and believe it belongs to Svechnikov. Police have summoned his family to Istanbul for official identification. Relatives are currently traveling to confirm the identity, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Svechnikov disappeared in August last year during an open-water swim. Earlier reports indicated he may have fallen ill mid-race and began to drown near the Sultan Fatih Bridge.

Following his disappearance, the family had offered a reward of 1 million rubles (around $12,850) for information leading to the recovery of his body.

Investigations are ongoing, pending final identification by family members.

News.Az