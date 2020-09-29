MoD: The shooting down of a Su-25 aircraft belonging to the Armenian Air Force is another fantasy of the Armenian military propaganda machine

The information spread by the Armenian media about the alleged shooting down of the Su-25 plane belonging to the Armenian Air Force by an F-16 fighter is fake and is another fantasy of the Armenian military propaganda machine, Spokesman for the Ministry of Defense Colonel Vagif Dargahli said.

"Such information disseminated by the Armenian side is provocative and is aimed at attracting the attention of the international community," he added.

News.Az

