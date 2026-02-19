Moldova, Ukraine probe alleged Russian hit plot

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moldovan police said on Thursday they have opened a joint investigation with Ukrainian authorities into an alleged plot to assassinate several prominent Ukrainian public figures, claiming the operation was directed by Russian special services.

The probe adds to a growing list of European investigations into suspected Russian-linked activities targeting Ukrainian officials since the start of Moscow’s full-scale invasion, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to authorities, investigative actions began at 6 a.m. local time under a joint investigation team involving Moldovan police and Ukrainian law enforcement agencies.

“We will return with further details after the completion of the procedural actions,” Moldovan police said, without identifying the suspected targets or specifying how far the alleged plot had progressed.

Kyiv has repeatedly accused Russian intelligence services of organizing assassination attempts and sabotage operations inside Ukraine since 2022.

Earlier this month, a Polish court sentenced a Polish citizen to three and a half years in prison for allegedly offering to help Russia in a plan to assassinate Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Zelensky has also previously stated that an attempt on his life during the early days of Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022 resulted in fatalities inside the Presidential Office in Kyiv.

News.Az