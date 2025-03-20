Mongolia issues warning of spring floods

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mongolia's National Agency for Meteorology and Environmental Monitoring on Thursday issued a warning of spring floods, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

"Due to the rising temperatures tomorrow and the day after tomorrow in most areas of Mongolia, the snow cover will melt intensively, increasing the risk for flash floods," the agency said in a statement.

In this regard, Mongolia's National Emergency Management Agency has warned residents of Ulan Bator and 21 provinces, including nomadic herders, who are living along rivers and lakes, to take extra precautions against possible disasters.

