Morocco sees Azerbaijan as an important partner in the region: Minister

Morocco considers Azerbaijan to be an important partner in the region, said Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates Nasser Bourita as he met with Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament Sahiba Gafarova, News.Az reports.

Describing Azerbaijan and Morocco as two brotherly countries, Minister Nasser Bourita emphasized the dynamic development of relations between the two countries. “Azerbaijan and Morocco are important actors in their regions, and Morocco considers Azerbaijan as an important partner in the region,” the FM underlined.

The parties hailed the fact that the two countries always support each other in matters of territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Nasser Bourita congratulated Azerbaijan on restoring its territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Highlighting the common values between Azerbaijan and Morocco, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova emphasized the importance of developing fraternal relations between the two countries towards a comprehensive partnership.

Recalling that next year will mark the 30th anniversary of the visit of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev to the Kingdom of Morocco and his meeting with the late King Hassan II of Morocco, FM Nasser Bourita expressed his intention to strengthen the Azerbaijani-Moroccan relations and transform the ties of brotherhood into partnership.

The Moroccan minister also commended Azerbaijan's successful chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova highlighted the global initiatives put forward by Azerbaijan as a chair of the NAM. She praised the active participation of Morocco in the activities of the NAM Parliamentary Network set up on the initiative of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. The Speaker emphasized the need for further developing of relations between the parliaments of Azerbaijan and Morocco, parliamentary committees and friendship groups.

Describing the economic cooperation as one of the main components of bilateral relations between the two countries, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova stressed the significance of the activity of the Intergovernmental Commission in this regard.

During the meeting, the parties discussed ways of intensifying people-to-people contacts, expanding cooperation in the field of tourism and business. The sides also exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation in the fields of energy and transport.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova provided insight into the post-conflict situation in the region, the ongoing restoration and reconstruction works in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, the peace initiatives put forward by Azerbaijan, as well as the recent confidence-building measures implemented between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

News.Az