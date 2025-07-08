Moscow accuses EU, NATO of preparing for military clash with Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko accused the European Union and NATO on Tuesday of actively preparing for a military confrontation with Russia, deepening concerns over the deteriorating security climate in Europe.

Speaking at the State Duma, Russia's lower house of parliament, Grushko said recent military activities by NATO and the EU suggest deliberate steps toward conflict, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

“In essence, it was about war and peace, about the current security situation, about military preparations by NATO and the EU,” he stated. “They are specifically preparing for a military confrontation with the Russian Federation.”

Grushko also directed criticism at the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), accusing it of failing to play a constructive role in easing tensions. “Member states of the OSCE will continue to lose interest in this organization,” he warned, “which will remain on the path of marginalization, ultimately ending up completely outside mainstream political processes.”

His remarks follow growing signs of confrontation between Russia and the West, including intensified NATO exercises, continued Western military support to Ukraine, and expanded sanctions targeting the Russian economy.

When asked to comment on French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot’s recent announcement that the EU is preparing its toughest sanctions package yet against Moscow, Grushko dismissed the threat. “What else can they come up with? It’s hard to say,” he said. “But we’ve already gained sufficient experience in countering such pressure, both in safeguarding social development and economic interests, and through imposing counter-sanctions.”

Despite escalating rhetoric, Grushko indicated that diplomatic relations between Moscow and Paris remain unchanged following the July 1 phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron.

The Kremlin’s accusations come amid heightened geopolitical friction, with little sign of thaw between Russia and the West.

News.Az