Moscow announces new Russia-US talks later this week

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed on Monday that a new meeting between Russia and the United States will take place later this week.

Moscow and Washington will hold comprehensive consultations on the normalization of their embassies' operation this week, following two preliminary technical contacts, Lavrov told a news conference after his talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"To this end, two preliminary technical contacts took place last week. This week, full-fledged consultations will occur, and I hope these discussions will help eliminate the artificial obstacles that have piled up due to the policies of previous Democratic administrations in the United States," he stated.

On February 18, the Russian and American delegations convened in Riyadh for 4.5 hours of discussions. Russia was represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov, and Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF). The US delegation included Secretary of State Marco Rubio, National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, and Special Envoy for the Middle East Steven Witkoff.

According to Ushakov, the delegations engaged in a serious discussion covering all the issues they intended to address, including the alignment of positions between Russia and the US, as well as communication regarding Ukraine. Lavrov described the conversation with Washington’s representatives as very constructive, stating that both Russia and the United States had agreed to expedite the appointment of ambassadors in their respective capitals.

