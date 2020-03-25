Moscow officials report two deaths from COVID-19

+ ↺ − 16 px

Earlier on Wednesday, officials informed that the total number of those infected with COVID-19 in Moscow had reached 410, TASS reports.

Moscow officials have reported two deaths from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Russian capital. Both patients were over 70 years of age, the Moscow coronavirus task force informed.

"Two elderly patients who tested positive for the novel coronavirus passed away in Moscow. The patients were 88 and 73 years old, they were diagnosed antemortem. Besides, they have been diagnosed with pneumonia and they had accompanying pathologies," the task force stated.

