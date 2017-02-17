Munich Security Conference kicks off

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 53rd Munich Security Conference kicked off in Germany Feb. 17.

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev is also taking part in the conference.

President Aliyev is scheduled to join the panel discussion "The Fault Lines of Eurasia” to be held as part of the conference on Feb. 18, APA reported.

The Azerbaijani president will address the panel discussion.

About 500 of senior officials from all over the world, including state leaders and ministers, alongside NGOs, industry and media representatives and various experts are taking part in the 53rd Munich Security Conference to debate transatlantic relations following the election of US President Donald Trump, the future of NATO, European cooperation in the areas of security and defense, the situation of security in the Asia-Pacific region, information warfare, relations with Russia, and the war in Syria.

News.Az

News.Az