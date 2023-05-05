Mutual agreement reached on some articles of draft peace agreement between Azerbaijan, Armenia

Mutual agreement has been reached on some articles of the draft peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, News.az reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

According to the statement, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan held negotiations on May 1-4 in Arlington, VA.

"The Ministers were hosted in George Schultz National Foreign Affairs Training Center. While in Washington they met with Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Assistant to the President and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

The Ministers shared their views on current situation, and stated their positions on existing issues related to normalization of relations.

The Ministers and their teams advanced mutual understanding on some articles of the draft bilateral Agreement on Peace and Establishment of Interstate Relations, meanwhile acknowledging that the positions on some key issues remain divergent.

Both Ministers expressed their appreciation to the US side for hosting negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The parties agreed to continue the discussions," the statement says.

