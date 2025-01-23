N. Korea to send at least 150 ballistic missiles, artillery to Russia in 2025, Ukrainian intel claims

Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Chief Kyrylo Budanov claimed that North Korea plans to supply Russia with at least 150 KN-23 short-range ballistic missiles, along with artillery shells and related systems, in 2025.

“Over the last three months, North Korea has already delivered significant military support to Russia, including approximately 120 M1989 Koksan self-propelled artillery systems (170mm caliber) and 120 M-1991 multiple-launch rocket systems (240mm caliber),” Budanov said, News.Az reports, citing The War Zone. The intelligence chief predicted that future shipments from North Korea will match or exceed these quantities.He also emphasized the ongoing integration of KN-23 missiles into Russia's military arsenal."Most of these weapons are either being used against Ukrainian forces or for training purposes in Russia," he explained.Additionally, Budanov mentioned that North Korea could deploy infantry reinforcements to Russia's Kursk Oblast in 2025.

