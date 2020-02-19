Nagorno-Karabakh Azerbaijanis: Armenians don't believe even true reports

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh has responded to the statements of Armenian political circles, according to Report news agency.

At the meeting between the community leader, Tural Ganjaliyev, and the personal representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Andrzej Kasprzyk, the community said that the information provided by Armenians on this meeting is false.

"Armenian political circles have recently demanded an explanation from the personal representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk. They wanted to know whether or not he had met with the head of Nagorno-Karabakh's Azerbaijani community, Tural Ganjaliyev. The meeting did take place, and we circulated a press release in this regard. Anxiety among Armenians shows how deceitful they are. They lie so much that they don't believe even true reports."

News.Az

