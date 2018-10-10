Nagorno-Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan: German government

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The German government does not recognize the self-proclaimed the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic"

The right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) of the Bundestag sent to the German government a brief inquiry on the topic “German-Armenian” relations, which included some questions about Nagorno-Karabakh.

In the introductory part of its response, the German government emphasized that the phrase “German-Armenian relations” should be understood as the relations between the Federal Republic of Germany and the Republic of Armenia, News.Az reported citing kleineanfragen.de.

“The German government considers the Armenian-controlled Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts a part of Azerbaijan. The German government does not recognize the self-proclaimed the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic,” the German government noted.

In response to the relevant paragraphs (questions about the situation of human rights, freedom of the press and the status of minorities in Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as the number of Germans living there, etc.) of the inquiry, the German government just referred to the aforesaid.

With regard to such a question as “How does the government of the Federal Republic of Germany assess the international legal status of Nagorno-Karabakh?”, the government replied that “the Nagorno-Karabakh region is part of the Republic of Azerbaijan”.

For more information, please visit http://kleineanfragen.de/bundestag/19/2097-deutsch-armenische-beziehungen

News.Az

News.Az