Azerbaijan’s National Defense University holds meeting with Bulgarian delegation

As part of the European Union’s ERASMUS programme, representatives of the “G. S. Rakovski” National Defence College of the Republic of Bulgaria have visited Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Defense told News.az.

The Military Administration Institute of the National Defence University hosted a meeting with the Bulgarian delegation.

The meeting discussed the issues of the Military Administration Institute’s foreign language teachers training, assessment, STANAG test compilation and exchange of experience in the field of curriculum development.

As part of the trip, the delegation is planned to conduct demonstrative lessons.

News.Az