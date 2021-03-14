National Geographic magazine shares photos of Khudafarin bridge

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US-based National Geographic magazine has posted photos of Khudafarin bridge, located in the territory of the recently liberated from Armenian occupation Jabrayil district, on its Instagram account.

"Located in the Azerbaijani province of Jabrayil, the historic Khudafarin bridge dates to the 12th century and connects the banks of the Araz River, along the border between Azerbaijan and Iran. Jabrayil is one of seven Azerbaijani provinces surrounding Nagorno-Karabakh, which was occupied by Armenian forces for over two decades and recently recaptured by Azerbaijan. Armenia and Azerbaijan were in conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, an autonomous region under the Soviet republic of Azerbaijan. As the Soviet Union fell, the dispute between the newly independent countries escalated into all-out war. The most recent flare-up of hostilities came to an end last year with a peace deal brokered by Russia, resulting in the deployment of Russian peacekeepers to Nagorno-Karabakh and Azerbaijan reclaiming most of its territories lost in the 90s' war," the post says.

News.Az