NATO says in good position to ‘defend allied populations against ballistic threats’

NATO says it is in a good position to defend members of the alliance from attacks by Iran.

During a meeting in Brussels of the alliance’s 32-member counties, Secretary General Mark Rutte “praised the Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) and all the Allied personnel involved for their joint efforts, which allowed Iran’s ballistic missile to be identified, tracked and successfully intercepted”, read a statement, News.Az reports, citing Aljazeera.

“This is a tangible demonstration of the Alliance’s ability to defend our populations against all threats, including those posed by ballistic missiles,” it added.

NATO also “strongly condemned” Iranian strikes on fellow member Turkiye yesterday, “and expressed their full solidarity with Ankara.”

In a separate statement on X, NATO spokesman Martin O’Donnell said that NATO allies have increased their alliance-wide ballistic missile defence posture in the wake of the Turkiye incident.

