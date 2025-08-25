Nearly 800 dead, over 1,000 injured in Pakistan floods, rain-related incidents

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 799 people have lost their lives and 1,080 others have been injured in rain-related incidents and floods across Pakistan since June 26, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) reported on Monday.

NDMA said in a statement that 11 more people lost their lives during the last 24 hours, increasing the toll to 799, fearing that the spells of torrential rains and flash floods would continue to hit the country this week, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The NDMA said that the deceased include 477 males, 119 females and 203 children.

The country's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province appeared as the most affected region with 479 deaths, followed by eastern Punjab province where 165 people lost lives.

According to the NDMA, rains and flash floods also damaged 7,175 houses and killed 5,552 livestock across the country.

Different state-level rescue departments have conducted 592 operations so far by rescuing 106,078 people across the country, said the NDMA, adding that 658 relief and medical camps were established to facilitate the affected people.

