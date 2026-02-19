Neocolonialism and Global Inequality conference opens in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

An international conference titled “Neocolonialism and Global Inequality” has opened in Baku, bringing together scholars, activists and field specialists to examine the lasting impacts of colonial systems.

According to organizers, the event is notable for the first-time participation of anthropologists and psychotherapists working directly with indigenous communities in territories affected by colonial rule. Leaders of independence movements and researchers specializing in neocolonialism are also taking part, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Participants are expected to discuss the traumatic and social experiences of peoples subjected to colonization across different cultural and societal contexts. The agenda also includes analysis of structural challenges stemming from what speakers describe as illegal actions by colonial powers.

Another key focus will be improving access to information for documenting and presenting these experiences at the international level. Delegates will explore ways to integrate digital and scientific platforms with virtual systems used by international organizations.

The conference will also address how to ensure broader access for experts and legal materials to support international research groups studying colonialism and its modern consequences.

