NESA delegation visits the National Defense University - MoD

A delegation led by Charles B. Marks (Chuck), SANDU Strategic Implementation Office (SIO) Provost at the Near East South Asia (NESA) Center for Strategic Studies visited the National Defense University, News.az reports citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence.

Deputy rector of the National Defense University for Science - Rector of the Military Scientific-Research Institute, Major General Arif Hasanov greeted the guests and expressed his satisfaction with seeing them in Azerbaijan.

The delegation was given detailed information about the history of the establishment of the National Defense University, the main activities, structure and upcoming tasks of its subordinate military educational institutions.

At the meeting, the necessity of such meetings in terms of expanding bilateral cooperation was emphasized, and detailed exchange of views on the prospects for the development of cooperation between the National Defense University and NESA Center's Department for the Study of Security Issues, as well as a number of issues of interest were held.

In the end, the sides exchanged gifts and a photo was taken.

