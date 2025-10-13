Netanyahu declines invitation to attend Gaza summit in Egypt - UPDATED

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will not visit Egypt to attend a Gaza peace summit, his Office has announced.

Netanyahu will not attend the summit because of the Shemini Atzeret-Simchat Torah holiday that begins tonight, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.

Israeli leaders historically avoid travel on the Jewish Sabbath and holidays, except under extraordinary circumstances.

Netanyahu thanks US President Donald Trump for the invitation, and for his “efforts to expand the circle of peace — peace through strength,” says the PMO.

***

13:30

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accepted an invitation from Egyptian President Abdel Fatah El-Sissi to join an international summit in Sharm El-Sheikh on US President Donald Trump’s Gaza peace plan, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.

The phone call, in which Trump reportedly participated, marked the first direct contact between Netanyahu and Sissi since the outbreak of the conflict.

Initially, Sissi had not invited Netanyahu to the summit.

News.Az