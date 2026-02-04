New clues emerge in Savannah Guthrie mom disappearance

+ ↺ − 16 px

Investigators are examining new details in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the mother of television host Savannah Guthrie, as experts suggest the case may involve more than one suspect.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was reported missing from her rural Arizona home, and authorities are investigating reports of a ransom note demanding payment in cryptocurrency. Law enforcement officials have not confirmed the authenticity of the note but say all evidence is being reviewed as part of the ongoing investigation, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

A former hostage negotiator told media outlets that the circumstances surrounding the disappearance could indicate the involvement of multiple perpetrators. The assessment was based on factors including the victim’s age, health condition and the logistics of carrying out such a crime.

Investigators are also reviewing forensic and digital evidence. Experts say that if the alleged ransom message was created digitally, it could provide additional investigative leads through electronic tracking and cyber forensic analysis.

Authorities have confirmed that items linked to home security systems are missing from the property, and forensic teams are examining the scene for additional clues. Law enforcement agencies, including federal investigators, are coordinating efforts as the search continues.

Nancy Guthrie reportedly requires regular medication, adding urgency to the search. She was last seen Saturday evening after returning home following a family dinner and was reported missing the following day after failing to attend a scheduled event.

Officials say there is currently no confirmed evidence suggesting the incident was targeted, but they are treating all leads seriously. Authorities have appealed for public assistance while continuing search and investigative operations.

The case has drawn national attention, with federal officials offering support to local law enforcement as efforts continue to locate Guthrie and determine the circumstances surrounding her disappearance.

