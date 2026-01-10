New giant panda pair makes public debut in Malaysia

+ ↺ − 16 px

China’s giant pandas Chenxing and Xiaoyue, currently on loan to Malaysia, made their official public debut on Saturday.

In a ceremony marking the historic event at the Giant Panda Conservation Center (GPC) at Zoo Negara, the country's national zoo, the couple finally met eager onlookers following their quarantine and acclimatization, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim was the guest of honor, joined by other top officials as well as the Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia Ouyang Yujing.

