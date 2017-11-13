New staff of State Language Commission approved

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on approval of the new staff of the State Language Commission.

The Chairman is President Ilham Aliyev. The deputy chairpersons are Azerbaijan’s First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, Head of Presidential Administration Ramiz Mehdiyev, ANAS President Akif Alizadeh, and Chairman of the Writers’ Union Anar Rzayev, APA reported.



The Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences is due to work out an action plan in three months on preservation of the purity of the Azerbaijani language and improvement of use of the state language and present it to President Ilham Aliyev.

News.Az

News.Az