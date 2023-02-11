Next batch of humanitarian aid sent to Türkiye under Azerbaijani President’s instructions

Under President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev’s instructions, the Ministry of Emergency Situations has sent another batch of humanitarian aid to Türkiye to mitigate the impact of the strong earthquake that struck the country, as well as support search and rescue operations, News.Az reports.

Yasin Musayev, a ministry representative, noted that the humanitarian aid consisting of 9 trucks includes 1015 tents, 240 heaters and other equipment.

News.Az