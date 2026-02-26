Selena Gomez stands by Benny Blanco after viral podcast moment

+ ↺ − 16 px

Selena Gomez has shown her support for husband Benny Blanco following online backlash over his behavior during the debut of his new podcast.

Gomez shared a heartfelt Instagram Story, posting a video of them kissing and writing: “I fall more and more in love with you every day,”, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Blanco’s “Friends Keep Secrets” podcast, which featured Lil Dicky and his wife Kristin Batalucco, went viral for an unexpected reason: viewers noticed Blanco’s dirty feet and a moment when he farted on camera.

Some social media users criticized his actions as unhygienic and inappropriate, while others found it humorous and unfiltered.

Comments ranged from “Why is he acting like being dirty is cool?” to “Definitely not for the faint of heart!” Despite the controversy, Gomez’s post confirms her unwavering support for her husband.

