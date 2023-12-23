Nizami Cinema Center hosts presentation of documentary "Hadrut, you are free!"

+ ↺ − 16 px

A documentary film "Hadrut, you are free!" has been screened at the Nizami Cinema Center.

President of the Baku Media Center Arzu Aliyeva, the staff of the Ministry of Defense, figures of culture and art attended the presentation ceremony.

Addressing the event, Director of Baku Media Center Orman Aliyev emphasized that presentation of such films became possible after liberation of the lands, adding that Azerbaijani soldiers, under the leadership of the President, Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, won a glorious victory.

The film was produced by the Baku Media Center and the Azerbaijanfilm studio by order of the Azerbaijan Film Agency under the Ministry of Culture. The executive producer of the film is Arzu Aliyeva.

As one of the brilliant pages of the 44-day Patriotic War of 2020, the film features the liberation of Hadrut settlement of Khojavand district from enemy occupation on October 9.





News.Az