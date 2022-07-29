No changes expected in exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat by year-end: CBA

No changes are expected in the exchange rate policy of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar by the end of 2022, Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Taleh Kazimov said at a press conference on Friday, News.Az reports.

He noted that currently, the CBA has no expectations to change the Azerbaijani manat rate by the end of 2022, considering the surplus in balance of payments and a sharp decline in demand at foreign exchange auctions.

Kazimov added the volume of current purchases of cash currency by banks from the population exceeds its sales.

News.Az