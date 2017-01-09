No criminal case against Azerbaijani ANS management

+ ↺ − 16 px

No criminal case has been filed against the management of the ANS Independent Broadcasting and Media Company, the license of which was revoked, Eldar Sultanov, head of the press service of Azerbaijani Prosecutor General’s Office, told Trend Jan. 9.

Sultanov said that the information disseminated in this regard is not true.

He noted that the materials gathered by the Prosecutor General’s Office in connection with the calls of the ANS officials aimed to promote terrorism and other facts have been attached to the criminal case against supporters of the Hizmat movement, filed by the Prosecutor General’s Office Department for Investigation of Grave Crimes.

Supporters of the Hizmat movement worked for a long period at schools and other structures in Azerbaijan under the leadership of Fethullah Gulen, who is accused of being involved in the July 15 military coup attempt in Turkey, said Sultanov.

“These persons under the pretext of religious rites committed acts infringing the rights of citizens, as well as aimed to incite social and religious hatred and hostility,” he added.

Currently, relevant investigative and operational activities are underway, Sultanov noted.

