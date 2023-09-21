No document adopted following UN Security Council meeting on Karabakh

The United Nations Security Council session dedicated to Karabakh, held at the initiative of France, has concluded, News.az reports.

No document was adopted during the session.

The representatives of the participating countries were content with declarative statements during the meeting.

Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov presented Azerbaijan's justified position with facts and evidence to the attention of the participants during the meeting.

The meeting concluded without the acceptance of any documents, contrary to the expectations and hopes of Armenia and its allies.

