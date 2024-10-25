North Korean troops already deployed in Kursk, claims Kyiv

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine's military intelligence service has claimed that the first units of North Korean soldiers trained in Russia have already been deployed in the Kursk region.

"The first units of the military from the DPRK, which were trained at the eastern Russian training grounds, have already arrived in the combat zone of the Russian-Ukrainian war. In particular, on October 23, 2024, their presence was recorded in the Kursk region," the Ukrainian intelligence agency said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. It said a total of around 12,000 North Korean troops, including 500 officers and three generals, were already in Russia, and training was taking place on five military bases.The Kremlin has previously dismissed reports about the North's troop deployment as "fake news". South Korea's National Intelligence Service earlier said the North had shipped 3,000 troops, including special forces, to Russia's Far East for training and acclimatising at military bases there, probably to be deployed for combat in the war.On Wednesday, the U.S. said it had seen evidence that North Korea has sent 3,000 troops to Russia for possible deployment in Ukraine.South Korea's National Intelligence Service earlier said the North had shipped 3,000 troops, including special forces, to Russia's Far East for training and acclimatising at military bases there, probably to be deployed for combat in the war.North Korea has supplied ballistic missiles and ammunition rounds to Russia for its war in Ukraine, Kyiv and its Western allies say. Pyongyang has denied this.

News.Az