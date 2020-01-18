Number of families of martyrs, disabled persons of January 20 tragedy provided with apartment and car revealed

+ ↺ − 16 px

Presidential pension for the families of Martyrs who died on 20 January was established by a decree of Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev on 20 January 2006. According to this decree, the families of martyrs of January 20 tragedy were granted with AZN 100, persons disability group I - AZN 250, disability group II - AZN 230, disability group III - AZN 210 of monthly pension of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The due statement came from the Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Azerbaijan Anar Aliyev while speaking at the event dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the January 20 events at the headquarters of the New Azerbaijan Party, APA reports.

Deputy minister stated that, along with this, effectual measures are being implemented in order to provide families of martyrs and disabled persons of 20 January with apartment and car at the expense of the state budget: “So far, 116 families of disabled persons and martyrs of 20 January have been provided with apartment, and 92 of them have been provided with cars by the Ministry. I especially note that 34 families of martyrs of 20 January were provided with apartments in 2019.”

News.Az

News.Az