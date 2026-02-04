Odesa hit in overnight strike, infrastructure damaged

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine’s southern port city of Odesa came under attack overnight on February 4, causing damage to civilian and industrial infrastructure, local officials said, as emergency crews rushed to assist affected residents.

According to regional authorities, the strike damaged two districts of the city. A two-story residential building was hit, destroying part of the roof and damaging apartment floors, while blast waves shattered windows in nearby buildings and damaged parked vehicles. Educational facilities, including a school and a kindergarten, were also affected, News.Az reports, citing the head of the Odesa Military Administration, Serhii Lysak.

Officials said an industrial enterprise was also struck, with the administrative building catching fire after the impact. Firefighters were deployed quickly to contain the blaze, though authorities are still assessing the full scale of the damage.

Emergency services evacuated four people from the affected area, while two women received medical assistance at the scene. Authorities have not yet released full casualty figures.

Municipal teams have begun repair work, boarding up broken windows and inspecting buildings to assess structural safety and identify additional damage. Officials said inspections and recovery operations are ongoing.

The strike is part of a wider escalation in attacks across Ukraine. Earlier, strikes on critical infrastructure in the Vinnytsia region left dozens of settlements without electricity. Separate overnight attacks also targeted Kyiv, damaging buildings, sparking fires and injuring civilians.

The latest attacks come as diplomatic efforts continue, with Ukraine, Russia and U.S. representatives expected to hold talks in Abu Dhabi this week, though recent strikes are likely to complicate negotiations.

Military analysts say energy and civilian infrastructure remain key targets during winter months, when damage to power and heating systems can have significant humanitarian impacts.

Further updates are expected as Ukrainian authorities continue damage assessments and emergency response operations.

News.Az