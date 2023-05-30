Official reception organized on occasion of Independence Day of Israel (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

An official reception has been organized on the occasion of the Independent Day of Israel at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku, News.az reports.

The event was attended by visiting President of Israel Isaac Herzog, First Lady Michal Herzog, Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahibe Gafarova, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan Anar Alakbarov, state and government representatives, religious figures, representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in the country and renowned representatives of the public.

First, the national anthems of the two countries were played.

Ambassador of Israel to Azerbaijan George Deek said that friendly relations between the two countries are developing thanks to the efforts of the Israeli and Azerbaijani leaders.

President of Israel Isaac Herzog noted that Israel marks the 75th anniversary of its independence, and at the same time, both nations celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

Herzog underlined that Israel and Azerbaijan are on their path of progress and development and that relations between the two peoples have an ancient history. According to the Israeli President, Jews developed here and preserved their culture since Azerbaijan is a safe country for them. They progressed not only within their community but also in the rich political and cultural environment of Azerbaijan. Herzog pointed out that opening of Azerbaijan’s embassy in Tel Aviv would help to elevate bilateral relations to a new level.

Speaking at the event, Speaker of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan Sahibe Gafarova conveyed President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev’s sincere congratulations on the Independence Day of Israel. She noted that the Azerbaijan-Israel relations founded by Great Leader Heydar Aliyev are successfully continued by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. According to her, Azerbaijan and Israel enjoy true friendly relations based on mutual trust and respect.

Then, an Azerbaijani carpet was presented to the Israeli President.

