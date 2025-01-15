Oil prices climb on US sanctions impact

+ ↺ − 16 px

Oil rebounded after dropping by the most in more than a month, as the impact of US sanctions against Russian flows continued to reverberate, and an industry report pointed to lower US stockpiles.

Brent rose above $80 a barrel after losing 1.4% on Tuesday on expectations for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. West Texas Intermediate was near $78. The American Petroleum Institute said crude inventories fell by 2.6 million barrels last week, according to a document seen by Bloomberg. That would be an eighth draw, if confirmed by official data.The impacts of the latest US sanctions are rippling through markets. Buyers of Russian oil are increasingly turning to other OPEC+ suppliers, as nations including India said they would bar sanctioned tankers. In China, state oil companies and large private refiners have been snapping up cargoes from the Middle East and elsewhere in preparation for disruption. Freight costs have surged, while US physical pricing patterns have also shifted.Crude has seen a strong start to the year, with the latest US sanctions adding to gains driven by a colder Northern-Hemisphere winter sending heating demand higher, and the steady fall in US stockpiles. The early advance runs counter to widespread expectations that prices would struggle in 2025 as supplies were tipped to run ahead of demand, driving a global surplus.The outlook for market balances will be in focus Wednesday as both the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and the International Energy Agency issue monthly outlooks. On Tuesday, the US Energy Information Administration’s latest report signaled gluts in 2025 and 2026, although estimates were produced before the latest sanctions against Russia.In addition to the ructions caused by the US sanctions, traders are weighing the implications of President-elect Donald Trump’s second term in the White House. These include the possibility of tighter curbs on Iranian exports, potential trade tariffs that could ensnare Canadian oil, as well as moves to encourage domestic production.Prices are likely to remain within a narrow range for now as traders seek “more clarity over Trump’s energy policies on US oil production in the lead-up to his upcoming inauguration,” said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist for IG Asia Pte.

News.Az