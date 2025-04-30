Oil prices set for worst April decline in decades amid trade war concerns
Oil prices are on track for their steepest April decline in over three decades, as escalating concerns over a U.S.-led trade war dampen global economic growth and energy demand
At the same time, the OPEC+ alliance is easing its supply restrictions, adding further pressure to the market, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
Crude has been battered this month, touching a four-year low, as US President Donald Trump’s sweeping trade levies — especially on top importer China — have blunted the outlook for energy consumption. On the supply side, OPEC+ has been easing output curbs, with JPMorgan Chase & Co. warning the cartel may accelerate planned production increases at a meeting next week.
In the US, nationwide commercial crude stockpiles climbed 3.8 million barrels last week, according to an estimate from the American Petroleum Institute, which also saw a modest rise at the key hub in Cushing, Oklahoma. Official data on holdings are due later on Wednesday.
Trump said China deserved the steep tariffs he’d imposed on their exports, according to remarks to ABC News. He added that he did not believe hard times were ahead for US consumers, while acknowledging that his 145% tariffs on many Chinese goods amounted to a near-embargo.
OPEC+ rocked the crude market in early April, with a surprise decision to increase supply in May by 411,000 barrels a day, the equivalent of three monthly tranches from a previous plan. The group’s meeting scheduled for May 5 is intended to lock in a decision on the volume that’ll be added in June.