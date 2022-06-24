Oil trades sideways on fears of supply uncertainty
24 Jun 2022
Economics
Oil prices traded sideways on Friday after briefly rising nearly $1 per barrel, as the market balanced fears of slower demand from cooling U.S. economic activity with supply uncertainty, News.Az reports citing Reuters.
Brent crude futures were trading down 5 cents, or 0.1%, at $110.00 a barrel by 0310 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 19 cents, or 0.2%, at $104.46 a barrel. Prices fell around 1.5% in the previous session.