One day Georgia will join EU: Orban

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban , currently visiting Tbilisi, expressed his firm belief that Georgia will become a member of the European Union (EU) and pledged Hungary 's support for the country's European integration, News.Az reports.

"I am fully confident that Georgia will be accepted into the EU. The Georgian people have made a choice in favor of Europe," Orban stated, emphasizing that Georgia "can count on strategic assistance" from Hungary.The prime minister also highlighted the importance of Georgian-Hungarian cooperation in various sectors, including joint projects in the energy field.

