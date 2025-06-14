One dead, 13 injured as Iran launches missile attack on Israel's Haifa
- 14 Jun 2025 11:15
- 17 Jun 2025 14:59
- 1026298
- Middle East
- Share https://news.az/news/one-dead-13-injured-as-iran-launches-missile-attack-on-israel-s-haifa Copied
Footage posted to social media shows an Iranian ballistic missile attack on the Haifa area, June 14, 2025. (X social media platform)
An Iranian ballistic missile struck a two-story home in the northern city of Tamra, east of Haifa, Israel.
One woman was killed and 13 others were injured as a result of the missile strike, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.
The two-story home, located east of Haifa, was directly hit during a new wave of missile fire launched from Iran.