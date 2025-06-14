One dead, 13 injured as Iran launches missile attack on Israel's Haifa

Footage posted to social media shows an Iranian ballistic missile attack on the Haifa area, June 14, 2025. (X social media platform)

An Iranian ballistic missile struck a two-story home in the northern city of Tamra, east of Haifa, Israel.

One woman was killed and 13 others were injured as a result of the missile strike, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.

The two-story home, located east of Haifa, was directly hit during a new wave of missile fire launched from Iran.

News.Az