Yandex metrika counter

One dead after fuel truck catches fire in Gazakh

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
One dead after fuel truck catches fire in Gazakh
Photo: AZERTAC

Authorities are investigating the death of a person following a fire in a fuel-carrying vehicle in Gazakh, Azerbaijan.

According to the State Emergency Service (FHN), the incident occurred in the Khanliglar village area of Gazakh district. Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze, preventing it from spreading to nearby fuel tanks, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

News about - One dead after fuel truck catches fire in Gazakh

Photo: AZERTAC

The victim, identified as 32-year-old Shamil Ibrahimov, a resident of Gazakh city, died in the explosion that took place in a “MAN” vehicle at the Gazakh Oil Base Yard. The vehicle’s combustible parts were destroyed in the fire.

News about - One dead after fuel truck catches fire in Gazakh

Photo: AZERTAC

The Gazakh district prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation into the incident. Emergency services continue operations to ensure the fire is fully extinguished and that the area remains safe.

News about - One dead after fuel truck catches fire in Gazakh

Photo: AZERTAC

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      