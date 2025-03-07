Yandex metrika counter

One dead, ten injured in blast at Tehran military center

One person was killed and 10 others injured in a blast resulting from a fire in a Quonset hut at a military center northeast of the Iranian capital Tehran on Thursday, according to local media.

The fire was reported at 13:38 local time (1008 GMT), following which firefighters were immediately sent to the scene, said Jalal Maleki, the spokesman of the Tehran Fire Department, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua

He added that concurrent with the arrival of the firefighters, the Quonset hut, which had an area of 50 square meters, exploded due to the accumulation of fumes and trapped heat inside it, killing a military serviceman and injuring 10 firefighters.

Maleki said out of those injured in the incident, six were transferred to the hospital.


News.Az 

