‘Only Murders in the Building’ season finale delivers thrills and cliffhangers

It's been a whirlwind season for the chaotic murder-solving trio of Mabel, Charles, and Oliver in "Only Murders in the Building."

Amidst solving yet another murder, they are also working on a film for their podcast, featuring stars like Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria, and Zach Galifianakis. Additionally, they’re planning Oliver and Loretta's upcoming shotgun wedding and have temporarily relocated to Charles' sister’s place in Long Island to escape a killer who claims they're "watching them," News.Az reports, citing US media. While the trio appears to have found their killer in the second-to-last episode of the season, it is not confirmed if spoiler alert Marshall Pope was the one who killed Charles' stunt double Sazz Pataki and if Sazz was even the intended target.With just one episode to go till the entire story unfolds, here's what to know about "Only Murders in the Building" Season 4 finale including release date and cast.The season finale of "Only Murders in the Building" will drop on Tuesday, Oct. 29. Though Hulu hasn't specified a time, new content usually releases at 3:00 a.m. E.T. / 12:00 a.m. P.T. on the streaming platform.The final episode of "Only Murders in the Building" Season 4 will be available to stream on Hulu on Tuesday.All previous episodes of Season 4 and previous seasons of "Only Murders in the Building" can be watched on Hulu.

News.Az