Opening of Azerbaijan’s Representative Office in Palestine will elevate bilateral relations to new level: Minister

The opening of Azerbaijan’s Representative Office in Palestine will elevate bilateral relations to a new level, said Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in a joint briefing with Palestinian counterpart Riyad Al Maliki, News.Az reports.

Expressing his gratitude to the State of Palestine for supporting Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, FM Bayramov noted that Azerbaijan also supported Palestine’s efforts towards peace and stability. He also said that Azerbaijan favors dialogue and peace negotiations between Palestine and Israel.

He also expressed his keenness for development of bilateral relations, saying that active consultations are being held in this regard. Bayramov also added that the next round of political consultations at the level of deputy foreign ministers would be held soon.

